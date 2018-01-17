Missing Newbridge boy (14) has been located
Michael McDonagh was reported missing earlier today
Michael McDonagh
A missing Newbridge teenager has been found safe and well this evening.
A nationwide hunt for 14-year-old Michael McDonagh was launched this morning.
He had last been seen on Monday evening, January 15, on Newbridge's Main Street.
Gardai said this evening that he had been found safe, and no further action was required. They thanked the public for their assistance.
