Headway fundraiser to take place in memory of Newbridge woman Edel Slicker

A group of Kildare people are participating in Runamuck on March 10 in memory of Newbridge mum, Edel Slicker, who passed away suddenly after taking ill late last year.

All proceeds raised will be donated to this charity in her name. The group has set up a Facebook page called Run A Muck Headway Fundraiser: In Memory of Edel Slicker.

“Because this is in Edel’s name, we will be pushing this as much as possible. This is a great cause chosen by her husband Gavin,” said the group, “Edel was very special to anyone that was lucky enough to know her, so it would be great to get massive support for this fundraiser.”

Brian McGrogan will be selling raffle tickets at his fitness classes in aid of this cause and first prize will be a full year’s membership to his classes. Anyone interested in joining the team, taking a sponsorship card, or getting involved can contact the group via Facebook.