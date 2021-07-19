Search our Archive

Two teenagers missing from their Wicklow homes

Garda appeal for information

Two teenagers missing from their Wicklow homes

Missing teens Jake Hall (14) and Katie O'Connor (15)

Reporter:

Reporter

Two teenagers have been missing from their County Wicklow homes since yesterday afternoon, Sunday, July 18.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jake Hall, 14, and Katie O'Connor, 15.

Jake who is missing from his home in Aughrim, Co. Wicklow is 5' 8" in height and has a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Jake was wearing black jeans, black t-shirt and black boots.

Missing: Jake Hall

Katie, who is missing from her home in Ashford, Co. Wicklow, is described as being 5' 5" in height and has a slim build. She has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes. When last seen Katie was wearing a grey/white mini skirt, a black jumper and black boots.

Missing: Katie O'Connor

Gardaí are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with any information on Katie’s and Jake's whereabouts are asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

