'Amazing decline' - HSE chief gives brilliant Covid-19 hospital update

Good news

'Amazing decline' - HSE chief gives brilliant Covid-19 hospital update

File photo: Paul Reid

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid has given a very positive update on Covid-19 numbers in hospitals. 

Mr Reid described the trend as "an amazing decline" with just 59 people with Covid-19 now being treated in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland.

23 patients are in ICU with the virus. 

"This is a remarkable benefit of our strong vaccination programme and public support overall. We all deserve to cherish and protect these great moments," he added.

Paul Reid went on to say that one of the busiest hospitals in the country, St James's Hospital in Dublin is now free of Covid-19 patients for the first time since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

"A special shout out to Clinical Nurse Manager, Bernie Waterhouse. Bernie and her team deserve huge credit, as does everyone there. Thank you all so much," Paul Reid said.  

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, just 18 patients are being treated in hospital with zero patients in ICU.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Newbridge store wins European award

Mark Cribbin, Operations Manager Aramark; Ciaran McNally, Head of Capital Development and Food Strategy Maxol; Brian Donaldson, CEO, Maxol and Siobhan Grimes, Head of Retail Maxol

Newbridge

Newbridge store wins European award

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie