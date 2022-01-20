Plans for Ploughing Championship 2022 kick off

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) delegation had a very constructive meeting on Thursday last (January 13) with an Taoiseach Michéal Martin and Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine Charlie McConalogue to discuss this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The largest outdoor event on the Irish Calendar is set for a huge comeback this year after a 2 year absence returning to the familiar venue of Ratheniska, County Laois on September 20, 21, and 22.

2019 saw the biggest event to date with an attendance of almost 300,000 and already there is immense interest and positive reaction from exhibitors, patrons and visitors alike hoping that this year’s National Ploughing Championships will get the green light to go ahead.

Companies are anxious to get back to trading, patrons are anxious to do business according to NPA who say that public health and safety guidelines will be a priority this year emphasising the fact that the event is largely outdoor spread across hundreds of acres is a huge advantage.

Anna May McHugh NPA Managing Director said:

“It has been wonderful to see the warmth and depth of support from all over the country and even internationally over the past couple of years for the National Ploughing Championships and in particularly this year’s event.

“I’m delighted to announce that the Trade Exhibition Portal will open in March and we will work very closely with exhibitors making sure they are up to speed on regulations as they unfold over the coming months.”

For information regarding this year’s National Ploughing Championships please see www.npa.ie or call 059 8625125.