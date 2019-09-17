LATEST: Heavy traffic building in Carlow and surrounding counties due to Ploughing

There are long delays on the M9 southbound from J3 Athy through to exit at J4 Castledermot, with delays continuing onto the Carlow Rd (R448) and down onto the Hacketstown Rd (R726), according to AA Roadwatch.

Slow also exiting the M9 both ways at J6 Carlow South, especially northbound onto the Carlow Rd (R448).

There are delays both ways on the N80 approaching the turn-off for the ploughing site particularly from the Wexford side.

There’s very heavy traffic on the road between Fenagh and the N80. Nearby, it's slow approaching the N80 itself from Nurney and Tullow.

Heavy traffic volumes on approach roads to #ploughing19 all routes are moving, please have your carpark pass clearly displayed & follow directions of Gardaí & Stewards. pic.twitter.com/bcYZQkMypL September 17, 2019

Slowing on the N80 heading into Mountmellick and again further along at Stradbally.

The N77 is slow heading into Abbeyleix and again outside Kilkenny approaching Henebry’s Cross and delays continue onto the Ring Rd through to the Hebron Rd R/A.

The N80 is slow now northbound heading towards Bunclody.