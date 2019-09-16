Everything you need to know about the Ploughing from tickets to the weather

With only hours to go, the National Ploughing Championship has well and truly arrived in Carlow.

Around 300,000 people are expected to flood into the Dolmen County over the next three days (September 17-19) for the enormous annual event.

From traffic to weather and events, below is everything you need to know about the 2019 Ploughing in Carlow and how to get there:

Weather (*Spoiler alert: Bring the suncream!)

The weather will be getting warmer and warmer from Tuesday as fine settled weather sets in with temperatures up to 23C by Thursday, according to www.carlowweather.com.

The nights will be cool with fresh mornings and risk of some fog but once that b

Ticket costs (one councillor has given up her freebies...)

The cost of a ticket to the event varies. Adults can purchase a ticket for €20, while senior citizen tickets are €15.

Secondary school students can go for €15, while children under 12 go free once they're accompanied by an adult.

College student tickets cost €20 each.

Online ticket sales are now closed but tickets can be bought on the day of the event at the admission gates.

Around 250,000 are expected to descend on Carlow this week for the @NPAIE #Ploughing19. Here are some amazing sights you may not know about. We are so central and would offer a céad míle fáilte if you plan a return visit. @carlowtourism #LoveCarlow #inCarlow pic.twitter.com/NUjAurFxd7 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 15, 2019

Events

The three-day event has a jam-packed schedule, with activities starting at 9am each day until 6pm and continuing well into the night in the surrounding towns and villages of Carlow.

Activities on the site include machinery demonstrations, sheep shearing demonstrations, matchmaking, motor shows, threshing and of course, the National Ploughing Competition.

The event also boasts around 1,700 exhibitors on the site from all sectors of the Irish economy and Irish society.

There'll be the usual popular tents like Aldi and RTÉ too of course and Carlow Live will also be there, live blogging all the action as it happens.

There'll be plenty of local attractions too with the inCarlow tent showcasing Carlow businesses.

Heading to the Ploughing? Visit our stand, pick up some freebies and enter our great Competition. Looking forward to meeting you in the inCarlow Pavilion, right in the middle beside @rte RTE and the @NPAIE NPA marquees. See you there! #agriculture #Ploughing19 #tradeshow #carlow pic.twitter.com/R8Yvr27fZY — Carlow Credit Union (@carlowcu) September 16, 2019

Transport

The full traffic plan for people travelling from all over Ireland is available by click here.

A free shuttle bus service will also be in operation from the old Braun site on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town. The times can be found here.

The timetable for the shuttle bus from Carlow Train Station to the Ploughing site has been unveiled also.

Bus Éireann will operate a shuttle service from Carlow Town each day of the Ploughing Championships to Gate 1.

For full details, click here.

Parking

Gardaí have devised car parks for patrons that correspond to the colour route they travel by.

All car park entrances and exits will be clearly marked with signage and will be controlled by Garda personnel.

There will also be an area for bicycle parking.

Pets

While guide dogs are welcome at the National Ploughing Championships, the NPA has advised attendees to leave their pets at home due to the large number of crowds the the event attracts each day.

They have also asked that patrons do not keep their pets in their cars in the car park.

For more information about the National Ploughing Championships 2019 please click here.