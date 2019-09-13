Revealed: Timetable for free shuttle bus to the Ploughing operating from old Braun site

A free shuttle bus service will operate from the old Braun site on the O'Brien Road, Carlow for the National Ploughing Championships 2019 as follows:

· 7.15am to 12pm – Shuttle Bus every 15 minutes from Braun to Event Site

· 1.30pm to 3pm – Shuttle Bus every 30 minutes from Braun to Event Site

· 3pm to 7pm – Shuttle Bus every 15 minutes from Event Site to Braun

Limited parking facilities available at Braun car park.

See also the Garda roads policing app for the National Ploughing Championships 2019.