PICTURE: This green field in Carlow to become 'home to the bustling hub' of the Ploughing
This green field in Carlow is to become "home to the bustling hub" of the 2019 Ploughing Championships at Ballintrane in Fenagh from September 17-19.
Fab aerial pics of the site.....as this green field in Carlow becomes home to the bustling hub that will become #Ploughing19 next week!!! @RTECountryWide @MartyM_RTE @PatKennyNT @TodayFMNews @VirginMediaNews @RTENationwide @RyanTubridyShow @RTERayDarcyShow @franmcnulty @AgriAware pic.twitter.com/t4oWUyNodd— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 11, 2019
