PICTURE: This green field in Carlow to become 'home to the bustling hub' of the Ploughing

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

This green field in Carlow is to become "home to the bustling hub" of the 2019 Ploughing Championships at Ballintrane in Fenagh from September 17-19. 