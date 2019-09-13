Routes picked for visitors to the Ploughing in Carlow 'needed some work', says Garda chief

Some of the roads on the seven routes picked for visitors to the Ploughing Championships in Carlow "needed some work", the Chief Superintendent of the Carlow/Kilkenny Division, Chief Superintendent, Dominic Hayes, has said.

He was speaking at the launch of the Traffic Management Plan when he praised the efforts of Carlow County Council to get the roads ready for the over 300,000 people coming to the Ploughing from September 17-19.

Chief Supt Hayes said the local authority were "very helpful getting the roads in tip-top shape to allow us to use them as one of the routes".