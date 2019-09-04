Etihad to sponsor Best Dressed 'Country Style' ladies competition at Ploughing in Carlow

Following the success of last year’s partnership Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will again sponsor this year’s Best Dressed ‘Country Style’ ladies competition.

The exclusive prize worth €7,000 includes a pair of return flights from Dublin to Abu Dhabi, a four-night stay in luxury 5-Star accommodation and two complimentary passes for the activities and attractions on Yas Island.

The fashionable competition will take place on Wednesday, September 18 in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow.

Throughout the day, undercover judges will be circulating throughout the site on the look-out for potential winners, so dress to impress!

If you are handed a finalist tag, please make sure to be at the Fashion Show marquee at 3.30pm for judging.

The specially featured Fashion Shows continue to be a key attraction at the National Ploughing Championships. With each show lasting over an hour, fashion followers will be treated to all the latest styles and designs of the coming season.

Shows take place daily at 11.30 am, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm with the Holman Lee Model Agency partnering with the NPA once again this year.

Fashionista Celia Holman Lee will act as compere, with models taking to the catwalk to model all of the latest lines and designs.

Looking forward to this year’s event, NPA Managing Director, Anna May McHugh said: "The NPA are delighted to continue this marvellous partnership with Etihad Airways and it is great opportunity for those who have made such a stylish effort to win this fantastic prize.

"We have a world of fashion at ‘Ploughing’ this year and as in previous years, it is a must attend event for those with sartorial interests."