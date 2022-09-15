ALERT: Batch of sauce recalled from popular supermarket

A batch of sauce is being recalled from a popular supermarket due to a packaging issue.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Aldi Bramwells Tartare Sauce 175g (batch 2118, best before date APR 2023) has been removed from shelves due to being mispacked with Aldi Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.
The product contains sulphites which are not declared on the ingredients list.
This may make the implicated batch unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of sulphur dioxide and sulphites.