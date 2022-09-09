Search

10 Sept 2022

Families of boys who died in lough tragedy recall their 'beautiful generous spirits'

Families of boys who died in lough tragedy recall their 'beautiful generous spirits'

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Sept 2022 12:28 PM

 

 

Two boys who died in Enagh Lough in Strathfoyle on the outskirts of Derry were “beautiful, generous spirits”,  their families have said.

The families of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian told how a “massive hole” had been left in their lives but said they have drawn strength from the support and prayers they have received from the community since the tragedy.

The two 16-year-old friends died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh last week.

The boys were from Derry’s Indian Keralan community and had been due to return to St Columb’s College after receiving their GCSE results. 

A joint statement from their families said: “We, the families of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, and Derry’s wider Kerala community would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for all the kindness, love and support and prayers we have received since last week’s tragedy that cruelly took our two beautiful boys too soon.

“We have drawn enormous strength, at this dark and difficult time, from the sympathy and support we have received from Derry and beyond and for that we will always be grateful.

“It would be impossible to name individually all of you who have helped us but we do wish to put on record our appreciation and admiration of our emergency services and all those involved in the search, rescue and recovery operation for their courage and professionalism.

“We want to thank the public for their understanding of and cooperation with traffic restrictions that were helpfully managed by the PSNI to allow for the funeral procession. 

“We wish to also express our sincere thanks to Reuven and Joseph’s friends and classmates who shared their stories of joy and laughter.”

The statement added: “The loss of our precious boys has left a massive hole in all our lives.

“These have been truly dark days but the community continues to be a source light among the darkness.

“People’s acts of friendship and kindness will not be forgotten.

“We will continue to rely on the support and prayers of the community in the time ahead as we grieve for our sons.

“Both Reuven and Joseph were beautiful, generous spirits – we will keep their memory alive by embodying that generosity of spirit, treating people with kindness and loving wholeheartedly.

“We hope that some good can come from this heartbreaking tragedy by ensuring better and safer management of all our lakes and waterways, and educating people of the very stark dangers of water.

“In doing so, we hope that other families will never have to suffer from the avoidable death of a loved one.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media