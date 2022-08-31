Search

31 Aug 2022

Action plan aims to increase amount of third level students from disadvantaged backgrounds

Action plan aims to increase amount of third level students from disadvantaged backgrounds

Reporter:

David Power

31 Aug 2022 4:25 PM

A National Access Plan has been launched which aims to increase the amount of people from disadvantaged backgrounds attending third level education. 

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris launched the fourth National Access Plan - 'A strategic action plan for equity of access, participation and success in higher education', on Wednesday.

The National Access Plan, which will cover the period from 2022- 2028, is a national priority and a key commitment in the Programme for Government.

An additional €35 million will be provided by the Department to deliver the targets. The plan names three priority groups:
students who are socio-economically disadvantaged

* students who are members of Irish Traveller and Roma communities

* students with disabilities including intellectual disabilities.

Under the first cohort, an additional focus will be on students who:

* have experienced homelessness
* are survivors of domestic violence
* have experience of the care system
* are carers
* have experience of the criminal justice system

For the other two cohorts, the Department will set ambitious targets to increase participation in higher education including a four-fold increase in access for new entrants from the Traveller community.

Minister Harris said: “This new National Access Plan is the most ambitious plan for access to Higher Education. The statistics don’t lie. It is clear those from disadvantaged areas have a lesser chance of accessing higher education than those from more affluent areas.

“There are a number of new groups who we have never put a focus on before including those in the care system and those with intellectually disabilities. Today, that changes.

“We want a truly inclusive third level system where neither your background nor experience has a bearing on your ability to attend or succeed in higher education.

“This plan will measure access but it has, for the first time ever, put a very specific emphasis on participation and successful conclusion of higher education. It sets goals across the whole of institution, education & Government in five key student centred areas including flexibility of learning and sustainability.

“Every year, we will hold ourselves to account on the targets we set,” Minister Harris said. 

The ambitions of the new strategic action plan are that the higher education student body entering, participating in and completing higher education, at all levels and across all programmes reflects the diversity and social mix of Ireland’s population.

Minister Harris added: “This will be supported by significant Government investment too with an additional €35 million ring-fenced for the plan.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media