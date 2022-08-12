Search

12 Aug 2022

Ireland records hottest August temperature

Ireland records hottest August temperature

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 6:26 PM

Ireland has provisionally broken the record for the highest temperature for the month of August.

A temperature of 31.7C was recorded at a weather station in Oak Park, Co Carlow, forecaster Met Eireann said.

This beats the previous record of 31.5C, set at Ballybrittas, Co Laois in 1975 and at Oak Park in August 1995.

A temperature of 31.7C is about 11.8C above the long-term average in an almost 30-year timeframe, the forecaster added.

Irish Water is asking people to continue to conserve water in an effort to protect essential supplies as the hot spell continues.

Thirty-seven of the utility authority’s 750 water supplies nationwide are implementing measures in a bid to ensure supply can meet increased demand.

Irish Water said that there has been “a steady increase in the number of supplies that are being impacted by drought conditions”.

“And the number of locations experiencing restrictions is likely to increase over the coming days and weeks as demand remains high due to the hot weather,” it added.

Met Eireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan said that it would feel very hot and humid over the weekend, and there will be some “thunderstorm activity” from Sunday night into Monday.

“A lot of the country, I would say, will stay dry for a lot of Sunday day.

“It’s probably later in the day that sharp downpours will develop, and it’s really Sunday night into Monday they become more widespread.”

Highest temperatures will be expected in Leinster and Munster, she added in an interview on RTE Drivetime.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media