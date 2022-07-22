Search

23 Jul 2022

Lotto sales hit over €1 billion last year thanks to jackpot roll-over fever

Lotto hit over €1 billion in ticket sales last year thanks to jackpot roll-over fever

Reporter:

David Power

22 Jul 2022 3:21 PM

National Lottery ticket sales exceeded €1 billion for the first time ever last year as people chased the rollover jackpot it has emerged, with the National Lottery chief defending the games as the lowest risk gambling available. 

Ticket sales for the National Lottery were up 14.7% on the previous year, Premier Lotteries Ireland full year results for 2021 show.

Chief Executive of Premier Lotteries, Andrew Algeo was a guest on RTÉ's Morning Ireland where it was put to him that €1 billion had been spent gambling last year.

However, he said National Lottery games are the lowest risk available of any form in Ireland, and are approved by the regulator before they are issued.

"We offer no incentives to spend more, in fact we limit customer spend and we don't sell tickets at night. We make sure our players are over 18. We advertise responsibly, and as a result of these controls, playing lottery games is unlikely to cause problematic gambling behaviour," he outlined. 

For the sixth consecutive year, growth was recorded in the money raised for good causes, which came to €304 million last year.

Operating profits were €25.3 million in 2021, up from €14.6 million in 2020 while commission payments to National Lottery retailers came to €55.3 million.

On average, 1.4 million people a week participated in National Lottery games in 2021.

Last year, the Lotto jackpot rolled over from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 and remained capped at €19.06 million from Saturday, October 2 until it was won on January 15, when a winner was guaranteed.

The rollover situation prompted much criticism with the issue being raised in the Dáil.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media