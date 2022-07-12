Woman aged in her 20s dies in Co Waterford crash

A woman aged in her 20s died in a two-vehicle collision in Co Waterford on Tuesday morning.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the N25 at Faha near Kilmacthomas.

Gardai said that a car and a lorry collided at about 8.30am on Tuesday.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.

Diversions are currently in place to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dashcam footage, are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station 051 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.