Family of missing 25-year-old concerned for his welfare

The family of a man missing for several days are concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí are seeking public assistance to find 25 year old David Yakubu, who is missing from his home in Clonsilla in Dublin 15 since July 9 2022.
He is described as approximately 6 ft 3 inches in height, of stocky build with short black hair, brown eyes and a beard.
David was last seen in Ongar Village on Saturday July 9 wearing a black sleeveless vest, black tracksuit bottoms, black runners and a black rag covering his hair.
He may have visited the Dublin 2 City Centre area recently.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
elbridge Kevin Murphy turns clear of Ardclough Eoghan Walsh during the UPMC Senior Hurling Championship (Section 'B') game played at Naas. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.