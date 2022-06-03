Lidl recalls popular packets of ham with use-by dates this week
A Lidl meat supplier O’Brien Fine Foods is recalling all batches and use by dates of the popular Glensallagh Glazed & Grilled American Style Cajun Shaved Ham.
The recall is due to the presence of gluten which is not declared on the product label.
In a recall notice, Lidl said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to gluten, we advise you not to consume it, instead please return the product to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.
"Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact our Customer Services Team on the numbers below."
Lidl Customer Services:
01 920 3010 (Republic of Ireland) | 0289 568 4888 (Northern Ireland)
The reply was made to a query put forward by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3. File Pic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.