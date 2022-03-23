Woman barred from owning animals after neglected dog had to be sedated to be groomed

A woman has been banned from keeping animals for five years after pleading guilty to offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

At Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday, defence solicitor Rory O’Brien entered a guilty plea on behalf of Ms Chrissie McGinley of Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal to an offence under section 12(1)(a) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act (AHWA) 2013.

Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the woman €200 and disqualified her from keeping animals for five years.

The case related to the discovery of a male Siberian Husky dog by An Garda Síochána on September 13, 2019, in the course of a routine search. Due to their concerns for the dog, the Gardai contacted the ISPCA for assistance and Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley attended the property.

Senior Inspector McGinley said: “I was immediately struck by the condition of the dog and his living accommodation. His coat was extremely matted and he was living in filthy conditions covered in faeces and muck. He was in a pen at the back of the yard and his only bed was a wooden pallet which was also extremely dirty and covered in muck”.

The dog, called Beckham, was surrendered to the ISPCA and transferred to a local veterinary practitioner for examination and treatment. On assessment, it was found that Beckham was also underweight under his blanket of matted fur. Later that evening, Beckham was transferred to the ISPCA’s Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Ramelton for care and a badly needed groom.

ISPCA Centre Manager Denise McCausland said: “Beckham needed to be sedated before his coat could be groomed. Due to the extent of the matting, 2.2kgs had to be removed to prevent further suffering. He received the expert care that he needed and was fully rehabilitated by our dedicated animal carers and volunteers here at the Centre. Beckham has since been rehomed where he is loved and cared for.”

Kevin added: “As an Authorised Officer, unfortunately, I see situations like this far too frequently, where animals are not provided with even a basic level of care such as a clean living area or failing to ensure their dogs are groomed, which is simply unacceptable.”

The ISPCA thanked Garda Connaughton and Garda Kilcoyne for bringing the situation to the attention of the ISPCA.

