15 Mar 2022

Dealz recall hugely popular toy in Ireland over chemical fears

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

15 Mar 2022 12:37 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Dealz stores in Ireland are recalling a popular children's toy due to chemical fears.

The recall concerns the popular Bella City Chic doll.

According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, there is a chemical risk associated with the product.

The product contains unacceptable levels of a chemical that are classified as unsafe for young children.

The brand of the product is unknown but the Dealz Product Code is 452987. The batch number is 2007. The bar code is 5054110024185. The batch number can be found on the reverse of the packaging.

There are approximately 18,986 affected products sold to consumers in the Republic of Ireland.

Dealz are asking any consumers who purchased the dolls to return the product in store for a full refund.

The customer care line is 189 093 0843 (ROI). Monday – Saturday, 9am to 5pm GMT, Closed Sunday and Bank Holidays.

