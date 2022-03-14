Search

14 Mar 2022

CSO reveals impact pandemic supports had on workers

CSO reveals impact pandemic supports had on workers

The CSO published a series of data relating to the impact of Covid-19 income supports on workers during last summer, when restrictions were easing

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 2:02 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

New research has revealed that workers who moved off pandemic income supports last summer had a similar growth of income over the previous two years compared to those who never received them.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed the median earnings of those who never received income supports in the summers of 2020 and 2021 stood at 854 euro, an increase of 7% from the previous year.

The CSO published a series of data relating to the impact of Covid-19 income supports on workers during last summer, when restrictions were gradually easing.

The change in earnings of those who never received income supports in the previous two summers had increased by 13%, it found.

The change in earning of those who did not receive income during the summer of 2021 but did in the summer of 2020 had increased by 17%.

Those who never received income supports and remained with the same employer over the period saw an increase in earnings of 6%

And those who never received income supports and changed employer over the period saw an increase in earnings of 13%.

CSO statistician Sean O’Connor said: “This publication presents analysis of the impact selected Covid-19 Income Support Schemes had on the income of employees in Q3 2021.

“Employee earnings data from the Revenue Commissioners were combined with data on Covid-19 income support schemes from Revenue and the Department of Social Protection under the auspices of the Statistics Act 1993 to provide the basis for this analysis.


People wearing masks while walking in Dublin city centre 

“Note earnings and income are used interchangeably within this publication.

“This report examines the extent to which employees’ median weekly earnings and income were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact selected Covid-19 income support schemes had on the income of recipient employees.

“Those who never received income supports in Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 tended to have the highest median weekly income, followed by those who did not receive income supports in Q3 2021 but did in Q3 2020.

“Those who received income supports in Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 have the lowest median income, followed finally by those who received income supports in Q3 2021 but who did not in Q3 2020.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media