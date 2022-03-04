President Michael D Higgins and wife test positive for Covid-19
President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins are isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
The President's press office confirmed the news on Friday afternoon.
In a short statement they said:
"President and Sabina Higgins, having displayed mild COVID-19 symptoms this morning and having taken antigen tests that have tested positive, will be isolating for the next 7 days.
"The President while isolating is continuing to work from home."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.