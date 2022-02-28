'Choose the side of good' - Ukrainian nationals gather outside Chinese Embassy in Dublin

Ukrainian nationals gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin today to call on the global superpower to wield its influence against Russia

Demonstrators, who have taken to the streets of the Irish capital in the days since since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, called on China to choose “the side of good”.

The Chinese embassy, on the Ailesbury Road in leafy south Dublin, is only a short walk from the Russian Embassy residence, the scene of a large demonstration on Sunday.

In recent years, China has grown increasingly close to Moscow.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Beijing earlier this month, and China has refused to either condemn or endorse Russia’s actions, despite its insistence on upholding national sovereignty above all.



People protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin

Gardaí were on patrol outside the embassy as the protest took place.

Vlad Dziuba, who is from Ukraine, has been working in Ireland for two years.

“We decided to go to Chinese Embassy, because right now China doesn’t really have any statement about Russia – neither support, neither deny. And Russia is really looking to China to support its trade,” he said.

He said that as the western world imposed punitive sanctions on Russia, it was important to get China on side.

“If China won’t help, this work might not bring results,” he said.

“We are staying here to push China to have some statement against Russia and show their support for Ukraine and, ironically, democracy.”

Sergey Koloskov, who attended the protest, is from Donetsk, one of the two breakaway “republics” recognised by Russia.

He carried a sign made by his 12-year-old daughter.

“I am the example of a Russia-speaking Ukrainian citizen, which Putin is allegedly protecting,” he said.

“My own family is relatively fine.

“But when I hear stories of my friends, they are not fine.

“Many of them are in big trouble.”

He said that his daughter is becoming aware of what is going on in her parents’ country.

“She hears her mum talking to university friend, who is stuck in an apartment right in the middle of the worst fighting in Kyiv. Like a World War Two tank battle.”

“It has been very stressful, so far.”