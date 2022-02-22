Search

22 Feb 2022

'We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine' - Taoiseach responds to Russian escalation

22 Feb 2022 10:36 AM

The Irish government has branded Russia’s recognition of two separatist Ukrainian regions as a “blatant violation” of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Ireland would stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ireland’s support for Ukraine was “unwavering” and said Dublin would support additional EU sanctions on Russia in response to the move by President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukraine crisis escalated on Monday when Mr Putin announced he would recognise the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said Moscow’s move was a “blatant violation of international law”.

They said the EU would “react with sanctions” as they reiterated support for Ukraine.

The UK and US have also announced that they will impose new sanctions.

In a tweet on Monday night, Micheal Martin said: “Tonight’s announcement by President Putin recognising the separatist territories of Ukraine is a violation of international law, and breaches Ukrainian sovereignty.

“With our EU partners, we will stand in solidarity with Ukraine.”

Commenting on the latest developments, Simon Coveney said: “Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its right to choose its own foreign and security policy path is unwavering.

“The decision by the Russian Federation to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities contravenes international law, is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and marks a clear and unilateral breach of the Minsk agreements.

“Ireland supports a clear and strong EU response, including additional sanctions measures.”

