Ireland still recording thousands of Covid-19 cases daily as weekend figures released
THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Monday, February 21, been notified of 3,473 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Sunday, February 20, 2,865 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday, February 19, the HPSC was notified of 4,847 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
3,076 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday, February 20, the HPSC was notified of 3,351 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
2,574 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 634 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 53 are in ICU.
