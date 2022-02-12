Biden calls on Putin to pull back Russian troops

Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv
US President Joe Biden has again called on President Vladimir Putin to pull back more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders.
And warned that the US and its allies would “respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs” if Russia invades, according to the White House.
According to a readout of the hour-long call, Mr Biden told Mr Putin that an invasion would “produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing”.
The US remains committed to diplomacy, but was “equally prepared for other scenarios”, according to the White House.
The two presidents spoke the day after Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that intelligence shows a Russian invasion could begin within days and before the Winter Olympics in Beijing end on February 20.
Mr Sullivan told reporters on Friday that US intelligence shows Russia could take military action the during the Olympics.
Russia denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.