The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonalds TODAY!
Good news for milkshake fans as the iconic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake has returned to restaurants across the nation from today, February 2.
Available until March 17, this limited-edition shake is full of creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with delicious Shamrock Shake flavouring.
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake will be available to purchase in McDonald’s restaurants across Ireland for dine-in and walk-in takeaway, and available at McDonald’s Drive-Thru while stocks last.
