Man charged in relation to dead man being brought to Carlow Post Office

Declan Haughney (front, wearing mask) arrives at Kilkenny Courthouse this morning
A 40-year-old man has appeared before Kilkenny District Court charged with two counts of deception.
Declan Haughney, Pollerton Road, Carlow was arrested yesterday and charged in relation to an incident in Carlow town last Friday.
It is alleged that a dead man was brought to Hosey's Post Office in Carlow and an attempt was made to claim the dead man's pension.
No application was made for bail. Mr Haughney was remanded in custody to appear before Carlow District Court on February 2.
