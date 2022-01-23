Driver caught speeding tests positive for two drugs at roadside
A driver faces a possible court appearance after being caught for speeding and testing positive for drugs at the roadside.
The incident happened in Dublin on Saturday.
A Roads Policing unit of the gardaí stopped the Honda Accord which was observed speeding in the Ronanstown District.
The driver then failed the garda roadside drugs test, the Drager 5000. They tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis.
Gardaí say proceedings will follow for the driver.
