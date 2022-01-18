BREAKING: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Ashling Murphy
Gardaí investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy have arrested a man in his 30s.
The fatal attack occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 12 along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.
Gardaí confirmed the man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He is now detained in Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
