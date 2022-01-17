Gardai could interview 'person of interest' in Ashling Murphy murder investigation today

Gardai could interview a person of interest as part of the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy today.

School teacher Ashling was murdered on Wednesday afternoon last, January 12, while out for a run in broad daylight on the Grand Canal outside Tullamore.

The man presented is currently in hospital in Dublin being treated for injuries after he presented himself on Thursday with a number of media outlets reporting that he could be interviewed today if he is medically cleared.

Houses in Tullamore and Dublin have been searched while a distinctive bike that gardai were looking for as part of the investigation has also been recovered.

Reports from a number of news outlets this morning state that DNA will be a crucial part of the investigation.

There has been an unprecedented outpouring of grief across the county, the country and across the world in the wake of Ashling's murder.

Ashling is reposing at her home with her funeral set to take place tomorrow (Tuesday) in Mountbolus.