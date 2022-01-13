Gardai investigate attempted criminal damage to pub owned by Conor McGregor
Gardai are investigating an incident of “attempted criminal damage” at a pub owned by Irish UFC star Conor McGregor.
The Black Forge Inn in Drimnagh Road, Dublin, was attacked on Wednesday (January 12) night.
No damage was done.
The former UFC champion, 33, was in the pub earlier on Wednesday, according to social media posts.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
“[We] are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them,” the force said in a statement.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.
