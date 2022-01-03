MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing 11 year old girl

Toni is described as being 5ft tall with a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11-year-old Toni Byrne who went missing from her home in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 in the early hours of this morning, Monday January 3 2022.
Toni is described as being 5ft tall with a slim build. She has long black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Toni was wearing at the time she went missing.
Gardaí and Toni’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with any information on Toni’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
