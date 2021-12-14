Search

14 Dec 2021

Almost €2million in mental health funding to be spent on green vehicles for the HSE

Almost €2million in mental health funding to be spent on green vehicles for the HSE

Almost €2million in mental health funding to be spent on green vehicles for the HSE

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Almost €2million in mental health funding will be made available to Community Health Organisations (CHOs) to replace their fleet of vehicles with green or hybrid alternatives. 

The news was revealed yesterday (December 13th) by Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, as she confirmed details of €10million in mental health funding announced on Budget Day. 

Minister Butler said, "It was of huge importance to me to ensure that as many individuals as possible, benefited from this funding." 

According to The Journal, Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward expressed opposition and said, "The minister announced that €1.8 million of €10 million once-off funding for mental health will be spent on a fleet of green or hybrid vehicles for the HSE. Tackling the climate emergency is extremely important but so too is tackling the mental health emergency." 

Although over €7million of the funding will be allocated to improve the experiences of people using mental health services, just over €1million has been ringfenced to enhance services in areas like perinatal mental health, men's mental health, trauma informed care, ethnic minorities, eating disorders and dual diagnosis. 

The latest available data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows men in Ireland are almost three times more likely to die from suicide than women. 

Other areas of investment for CHOs - which provide HSE care outside hospitals - include €150,000 to improve acute inpatient mental health care at CHO 5, €500,000 for mental health day services provision in East Cork, and €170,000 for the continued operation of a mental health crisis café in Galway. 

Almost €3million will go towards the voluntary sector, including €1million for the continued delivery of free counselling through MyMind, and €1million for Mental Health Ireland through their network of grassroots organisations. 

Minister Butler said, "I am confident that this funding will lead to real improvements in the experiences of people using our mental health services and look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to enhance our mental health system now and in the future." 

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, call Samaritans’ free helpline on 116123, Pieta’s free helpline on 1800-247247, or text 'help' to 51444. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media