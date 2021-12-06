Judge queries prosecution of motorist accused of driving 9km over speed limit

The detection was made by the operator of a GoSafe van
A JUDGE has queried the prosecution of a motorist for allegedly driving 9kms over the speed limit.
A GoSafe operator gave evidence at Kilmallock Court, Co Limerick of detecting a car being driven at 89kms in an 80km zone. The alleged offence occurred on April 2, 2021 at the R515 Ballinvana, Knocklong.
Judge Patricia Harney said: “I thought there was a 10% margin of error.”
In any event, the motorist told the court he did not receive the €80 fixed charge penalty notice in the post.
“If I did, I would have paid it,” he said.
Inspector Sandra Heelan, prosecuting for the State, said she couldn’t dispute the man's evidence.
Judge Harney said in all the circumstances she would dismiss the case on its merits.
