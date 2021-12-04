Search

04 Dec 2021

'Plan is working' - Covid-19 hospital numbers hit a two-month low

'Plan is working' - Covid-19 hospital numbers hit a two-month low

'Plan is working' - Covid-19 hospital numbers hit a two-month low

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the "plan is working" in terms of the country's response to the latest Covid-19 surge after hospital numbers fell below 500 for the first time in two months.

Tweeting on Saturday morning, the Tánaiste said "the plan is working - 3rd doses, masks, test & isolate, physical distancing."

He added: "Thank you for what you are doing. Please don’t lose heart. Let’s all have a safe Christmas."

As of Saturday morning, 487 people were in hospital with Covid-19. The number of discharges from hospitals in the last 24 hours outnumbers admissions. 54 people were admitted to hospital with Covid in the last 24 hours while 64 people were discharged.

The Tánaiste's message to the public comes less than 12 hours after the Taoiseach announced a raft of new Covid-19 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas. The measures effectively close night clubs, herald a return to table service only in pubs and reduce the number of people who can meet in households.

All the new Covid-19 restrictions as Taoiseach delivers 'difficult' address to nation

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has also confirmed that the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines for children will arrive in the country in the next fortnight.

The first shipment of doses is expected to arrive ahead of schedule, on December 15, with a second expected in January.

The rollout of jabs to children aged five to 11 has been approved by Government, subject to approval by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

It will form a key part of the Government’s response to the fourth wave of Covid-19 and the threat of the Omicron variant.

“We’re also going to commence the childhood vaccination programme, subject to NIAC advice. That’s on track now,” Micheal Martin said on Friday, after announcing the new pandemic restrictions.

