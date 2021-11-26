MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing 32 year old man

32-year-old Edward Howard was last seen on the 21st November, 2021 in Ratoath, Co Meath, and is believed to be in the Ulster area.
Gardaí at Ashbourne are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Edward Howard who was last seen on the 21st November, 2021 in Ratoath, Co Meath.
Edward is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí and Edward’s family are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for assistance in locating him. It’s believed that he may be in the Ulster area.
Anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station (01) 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
