Motorist arrested after Gardai catch car driving almost 200kph in 100kph zone
A driver has been arrested after Gardai detected a car speeding at almost 200kph in 100kph zone.
Buncrana Roads Policing Unit spotted the car travelling at a significant speed of 193kph on the N13 near Burt in County Donegal.
The driver was stopped and arrested by Gardai.
Proceedings are to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.