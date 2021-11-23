Irish farmers urged to use new badger tracking app to tackle bovine TB

Irish farmers are being urged to use a new badger tracking app to tackle TB rates.

The app, which was developed as an enhancement to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's wildlife programme, will allow farmers to immediately report signs of badgers to the Department.

The bacterium which causes bovine TB can spread from badgers to cattle, and it's hoped the expansion of the national badger vaccination programme will interrupt the spread.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, said, "Since being appointed Minister, I have been committed to tackling bovine TB rates. I am acutely aware of the emotional and financial burden of a TB breakdown in a herd. Only by working together can we see TB rates reduce."

Minister McConalogue continued: "It is exciting to see the Badger Activity app come to fruition and I commend the work of the IWG chaired by Dr Seán Brady. Each of the individual TB working groups as well as the TB Forum are committed to reducing TB rates in cattle."

The Badger Activity app is available to download from the Department's website at www.bovinetb.ie.

IWG members including The Irish Farmers Association, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department are encouraging farmers to download it.