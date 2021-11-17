Annual Christmas 5k goes virtual this year - people are encouraged to walk their favourite 5k for charity

The 16th annual Aware Christmas 5K will take place from Friday, December 10 - to Sunday, December 12.

Ireland and Munster star Joey Carbery is encouraging individuals, families, and communities to come together virtually to be part of the event to support Aware's services for people impacted by depression and bipolar disorder.

Aware was established in 1985 and is a national organisation providing free support, education, and information for people impacted by depression, bipolar disorder, and related mood conditions.

The charity is inviting people from all over Ireland to walk, jog, run or hike their favourite 5k route anywhere in the country over the weekend.

They are asking participants to share their routes on social media using #WeAreAware to demonstrate their support. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Christmas jumper or Santa hat to add to the holiday spirit.

30,000 people have benefited from Aware's support services and Aware are expecting sustained high levels of demand during 2022.

Ambassador Joey Carbery said it is a 'fantastic opportunity get out and breathe in the fresh air on an invigorating 5k walk, run, or hike, and to help people who are impacted by depression and bipolar disorder'.

"You can be part of something special that will make a real difference in people's lives this Christmas." he added.

Participants will receive a custom medal that doubles as a Christmas tree decoration.

Online registration costs €25 and can be purchased here.