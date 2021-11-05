INMO makes urgent call for winter plan after THOUSANDS on trolleys this week

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is calling on the government and HSE to publish the highly anticipated winter plan for the health service.

The call comes after the group revealed news that 2305 patients were on trolleys during the first week of November, the highest since the pandemic began.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said, "Unless urgent action is taken we are going to see record-breaking numbers in our hospitals every week. It is now the first week of November and we have still yet to see a comprehensive winter plan from the Minister for Health and the HSE. This delay in publishing a fully funded solution to the overcrowding crisis that exists in our hospitals is unacceptable."

According to Ní Sheaghdha, staff in Irish hospitals are "exhausted" dealing with rising trolley numbers as well as increasing Covid-related hospitalisations.

She said, "We need funding to implement the Safe-Staffing Framework, which determines the safe levels of nurse-to-patient ratio. Just like we have a pupil-teacher ratio that advises on the optimum number of children in a classroom to one teacher. We are hearing examples in our hospitals of one nurse to fifteen patients in a ward. This is not a safe environment for the nurse or patients."