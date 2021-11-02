Search

REVEALED: Folk awards shortlist announced

Shortlist for folk awards annouced. Pictured: Steve Cooney, the 2020 winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award (Image: RTE)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards will take place on Tuesday, November 16 in Vicar Street, Dublin, and is aimed at celebrating the best in folk music in Ireland. 

RTÉ has announced the shortlist today:

Best Original Folk Track:

Almost – Susan O’Neill
Bread and Wine – Adrian Crowley
Chain Reaction – Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill
Patsy Cline – Jack O’Rourke
Taking the Wheel – Joshua Burnside and Laura Quirke

Best Traditional Folk Track:

An Bhuatais – Lorcan MacMathúna
Cúirt Bhaile Nua - Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin & Ultan O'Brien
Easter Snow / Sally Gally– Ryan Molloy and Padraig McGovern
I’m a Rover – Ye Vagabonds
My Son Tim – John Francis Fynn
Peggy Gordon – Lisa O’Neill and Colm Mac Con Iomaire

Best Folk Singer:

John Francis Flynn
Emma Langford
Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
Susan O’Neill
Declan O’Rourke

Best Folk Instrumentalist:

Brian Finnegan
Martin Hayes
Ryan Molloy
Caoimhin O’Fearghaill
Alannah Thornburgh

Best Folk Group:

Greenshine
Moxie
The Whileaways
Villagers
Ye Vagabonds

Best Folk Album:

I Would Not Live Always - John Francis Flynn
They’re Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens and Francesca Turrisi
In the Game - Mick Flannery and Susan
Solas an Lae - Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien
Where I Should End - Saint Sister

Best Emerging Artist:

Bridín
John Francis Flynn
Dani Larkin
Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien
Alannah Thornburgh

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced next week.

Ruth Smith and John Creedon will present the fourth year of the folk awards.

John Creedon said he is 'delighted' to see the awards come back in front of a live audience.

He said: "We've all really missed live music and events, not least the wonderful musicians and artists who will be joining us on the night to celebrate the very best in folk music in Ireland over the past year."

"It will be a great night of music, community, and celebration." added Ruth Smith.

The event will be streamed live on RTÉ Radio 1 and television highlights will be shown on Saturday, November 20 on RTÉ One.

Tickets can be purchased here.

