INMO trolley watch says 'figures are a record since the pandemic began'

515 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

422 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 93 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said:

“Today’s trolley figures are a record since the pandemic began. We have not seen this many people on trolleys since February 26th 2020.

“While these numbers are not a surprise to those who work in our hospitals, it should be a wakeup call to the HSE and the Government. We can’t allow this trend to continue into the depths of winter.

“The Minister of Health and the Chief Executive of the HSE need to publish their plan for winter this week. We cannot have a repeat of winter 2019 while we are also faced with Covid in our hospitals.

“We cannot afford to have hundreds of people on trolleys every day, while over 400 healthcare staff are being infected with COVID every week. If the HSE and Government are serious about the well-being of healthcare workers they would publish their plan to mitigate the problems we are having in our acute hospitals as a matter of urgency.”

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said the return of schools after the mid-term break on Monday is safe, despite a high incidence rate of Covid-10 among children.

It follows a government statement from Last Friday October 20th, which outlined that it has no intention of restoring contact-tracing system for schoolchildren amid a spike in cases among those aged between 5 and 12, despite calls to do so by the Irish National Teacher's Organisation (INTO).