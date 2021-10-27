Search

27/10/2021

So close! Irish EuroMillions player misses out on €41million jackpot by just one number

So close! Irish EuroMillions player misses out on €41million jackpot by just one number

So close! Irish EuroMillions player misses out on €41million jackpot by just one number

Reporter:

Reporter

An Irish EuroMillions player has missed out on last night's €41million jackpot by just one lucky star. 

The Waterford player didn't end up empty handed, however, as they matched five numbers and one lucky star to win €181,892. 

EuroMillions players are being told to check their tickets carefully after the €41,218,951 jackpot was nearly won. 

The winning Normal Play ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Number 21 store on the Tyrone Road in Lismore Park in Waterford.

The winning numbers were 12, 15, 20, 42, 44 and the lucky stars were 01, 02. 

Winners are advised to sign the back of the ticket to keep it safe and should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie

Players for tonight’s Lotto jackpot - capped at €19.06 million for a record-breaking eighth time - are being encouraged to purchase tickets early. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media