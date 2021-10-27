So close! Irish EuroMillions player misses out on €41million jackpot by just one number
An Irish EuroMillions player has missed out on last night's €41million jackpot by just one lucky star.
The Waterford player didn't end up empty handed, however, as they matched five numbers and one lucky star to win €181,892.
EuroMillions players are being told to check their tickets carefully after the €41,218,951 jackpot was nearly won.
The winning Normal Play ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Number 21 store on the Tyrone Road in Lismore Park in Waterford.
The winning numbers were 12, 15, 20, 42, 44 and the lucky stars were 01, 02.
Winners are advised to sign the back of the ticket to keep it safe and should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.
Players for tonight’s Lotto jackpot - capped at €19.06 million for a record-breaking eighth time - are being encouraged to purchase tickets early.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.