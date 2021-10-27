Gardaí seize €77,000 worth of Cannabis, Cocaine, and Ketamine in Louth

A man and a woman have been arrested after Gardaí seized €77,000 worth of Cannabis, Cocaine, and Ketamine in Dunleer, Co. Louth.

The search operation occurred on October 23, 2021, by the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda.

Gardaí siezed Cannabis with an estimated value of €22,000, Cocaine to the value of €5,000, and Ketamine to the value of €50,000.

The drugs will now be sent for further analysis by Gardaí.

A BMW X5 and a designer handbag were also seized from the property.

A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were both arrested at the scene and were detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman has been released without charge.

The man was charged in relation to the seizure and appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court on October 25, 2021.

He is due to appear again before Drogheda District Court on November 8, 2021.