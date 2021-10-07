Irish Rail appeals for owner of dog who took solo journey to Dublin
Irish Rail is appealing for the owner of a dog who took solo journey to Dublin early this morning.
The dog reportedly travelled by train from Newbridge in Co Kildare to the capital city and is currently being cared for by the Customer Information team in Heuston Station.
You are very kind to take care of him until his owners are found. Well done.— Patrick Village (@village_patrick) October 7, 2021
Is it just me or do the dogs always seem to catch the train in Newbridge? Heuston must be very popular for dogs. I wonder why they're not so keen on Connolly— Siobhan (@siobhansiobhan) October 7, 2021
Owner wants to know if they’ll be fined for him not having a ticket?— Ben Fear (@BenFarrr) October 7, 2021
The post highlighting the lost dog on Twitter has since received over two hundred retweets.
Get in touch with Heuston Station or Iarnród Eireann if you recognise this dog.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.