ALERT: Irish shops recall product due to presence of banned pesticide

Irish shops recall product due to presence of banned pesticide
Irish shops have recalled a food product due to the presence of banned pesticide Ethylene Oxide.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) flagged the problem in a batch of Mama Sita's Lumpiang Shanghai Mix (Fried Spring Roll Seasoning Mix) with the best before dates of 22/11/22.
According to the FSAI, the pesticide is not authorised for use in food sold in the European Union.
It's stated that although consumption of the contaminated product doesn't pose an acute risk to health, continued consumption over a long period of time may cause health issues.
It's recommended that exposure to the substance must be minimised.
Point-of-sale notices with information on the implicated batches will be displayed across affected stores.
