Retired garda superindendent charged with drug seizure

Retired arda superindendent charged with drug seizure
A retired garda superintendent has been charged in connection with a €600,000 cannabis seizure last week, RTE has reported.
John Murphy, 61, was arrested last Wednesday and detained at Irishtown Garda Station in Dublin for questioning according to the report.
He was charged just after 8pm on Sunday evening and appeared before Dublin District Court Monday morning, where he was charged with possession of cannabis worth more than €13,000 in a north Dublin suburb.
Judge Smyth remanded Mr. Murphy in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court via video link on Friday, according to RTE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.