28/09/2021

Is this the perfect 'escape to the country' home? Ideal rural retreat for less than €100k

This bright and spacious one-bedroom stone residence nestled in the South East is on the market with an eye-catching price tag.

No. 10 The Stable Yard is set in a very pleasant courtyard setting in a scenic position in Co Wexford. Only minutes driving distance from local shops, schools and churches at Foulksmills, Taghmon and Wellingtonbridge, it is less than one hour to Waterford City while New Ross & Wexford town are less than 30 minutes away.

The accommodation is bright and spacious, and in excellent condition. The property is meticulously well maintained and offers that beautiful snug feeling one would expect from a property of this calibre.

Wonderful beaches are to be found close by at Kilmore Quay, Cullenstown and Carrig on Bannow. 

No. 10 The Stable Yard is listed with an asking price of €99,000 on Daft.ie. For more information and to view the full ad, click here.

